What are the best at-home computers for online learning?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As remote learning begins for many schools here in western Massachusetts, parents, and students could be dealing with the expense of computers and other remote learning necessities.

The National Retail Federation has projected that COVID-19 will cause back to school spending to hit record levels due to buying expensive remote learning products such as laptops and tablets.

Retail experts from Consumer Reports say that buying refurbished computers directly from a manufacturer’s outlet could save you more money and it would be both inspected and repaired.

local retailers such as Daniel Deschaine who is the owner of Reliable Computer in Holyoke told 22News that he recommends laptops for their versatility in software and downloadable programs.

“A lot of people are going out to buy the chrome books, but the problem is that chrome books can only do certain things,” said Deschaine. “If you want to install any other programs or anything like that you are better off getting a laptop.”

You can also save the big bucks by purchasing previously leased laptops, or “open box” items. It is advised you check that your laptop comes with a warranty and learn more about the company’s return policy.