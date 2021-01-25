What are the dangers of the new COVID-19 variants?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It took just over a year for the U.S. to go from one to 25 million coronavirus infections, and now with new variants emerging, people worry if the vaccines are enough to fight against the deadly virus.

The CDC warns the UK variant could be dominant in the country by March and while the South African and Brazilian strains haven’t been detected here yet, health officials are concerned that we could see a dangerous spike in infections and deaths.



“It looks like the UK strain, that even though there might be a slight, if any, diminution in the ability of the vaccine to contain and block this virus, it’s not going to have a significant impact on our vaccine program,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A second case of the more infectious coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Massachusetts. It’s a man in his 20s from Worcester, this comes a couple of days after the first case was discovered in Boston.

Local doctors in western Massachusetts say the vaccines that are out now will help protect you.



“The vaccines that are out on the market, both Pfizer and Moderna are both highly effective against the original virus and it looks like they are effective against the variant virus as well. People should feel comfortable that they are going to feel protected,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.

Cambridge-based Moderna has said that their studies have shown the company’s COVID-19 vaccine remains effective against emerging variants. However, the company will be tweaking its vaccine to make it more effective against the variants.

The upgrades will be designed to better protect against different strains and could be used as a booster shot.