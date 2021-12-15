What do public health officials say about the Omicron vs. Delta Variants?

(WWLP) – Public health officials are crediting rising breakthrough numbers to the Omicron variant, but maintain that the Delta Variant is the more dangerous strain.

Research indicates that the Omicron Variant is more contagious, but causes less severe infections. At this time there has not been a confirmed death from the Omicron Variant yet in the United States and only one hospitalization. Meanwhile, the Delta Variant is less contagious, but causes more severe infection.

As cases surge, pharmaceutical companies are developing more defenses against these new variants. Pfizer reports that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears to be effective at preventing infection from the Omicron Variant.

Pfizer also confirmed promising results from their early trials of the pill in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from any strain of COVID-19.

U.S. regulators are considering authorizing Pfizer’s pill and a competing drug from Merck. If authorized the pills would be the first COVID-19 drugs that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.