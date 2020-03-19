What does social distancing mean?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus people are being asked to practice social distancing.

Federal health officials are concerned that people aren’t listening to the warning when it comes to social distancing. According to the World Health Organization, it is close contact with others at home, work or out in public that has resulted in COVID-19 being called a pandemic.

Keeping your distance from other people is very important in preventing the spread of the coronavirus especially if you are sick.

Dr. Glenn Alli explains what happens when you sneeze or cough.

“One of the primary modes of transmission of the coronavirus is via a cough or a sneeze and it’s well known that these droplets that are generated by a cough or a sneeze can propel themselves for up to a distance of 6 feet, so social distancing is a way for people to space themselves out,” said Dr. Alli.

So to practice social distancing, you should avoid crowds and maintain a personal distance of around 6 feet from other people.

Social distancing also means not shaking someone’s hand whether they are or aren’t sick.