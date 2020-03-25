What it means to “flatten the curve”

1  of  7
First positive COVID-19 case reported in South Hadley
The “curve” is the rise of the daily number of cases as time goes on, since the first coronavirus case. (credit: CDC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The “curve” is the rise of the daily number of coronavirus cases as time goes on. 

Flattening the curve works in two ways:

  • It reduces the number of ongoing cases at any point during the pandemic
  • More importantly, it reduces the number of cases during the peak of the pandemic, which lessens the burden on hospitals when they need it most. 

Flattening the curve is essentially society coming together to slow the coronavirus’ spread. Closing schools, social distancing, not going to the grocery store unless you need something rather than want something, are ways that people can help flatten the curve. 

This is part of the reason Governor Charlie Baker, as well as numerous other states, have issued stay-at-home orders or advisories

If we don’t follow this advisory and don’t follow social distancing, the curve would keep getting steeper as the virus spreads and the number of cases would skyrocket. 

The quicker the curve rises up the quicker hospitals get overburdened, which we are already starting to see in western Massachusetts.

Local hospitals, including Baystate Medical, have already started taking donations of personal protection equipment, or PPE.

That’s why the CDC is urging people to take these social distancing guidelines seriously because if we don’t, hospitals will continue to see shortages at a more significant level.

Trending Stories