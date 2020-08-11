What parents should know before children return back to school

(WWLP) – Several communities in western Massachusetts have already announced their learning plans for the start of the school year. Most schools will begin remotely, while some will adapt a hybrid model.

Whether it be learning from home or at school, for students teachers and parents this school year is going to be one like no other.

Remote Learning Schools

However, students in the Agawam school district will be part of a hybrid model balancing in school and remote learning.

​​​​​Agawam Public Schools The decision to start schools in a hybrid model was voted on by the Agawam School Committee this morning. Please know, this decision could change by the start of school, depending on COVID related circumstances. Now that we have this information, our planning continues on a deeper level. The hybrid model is going through final revisions and clarifications. It will be posted early next week. Here is a visual representation of the hybrid model schedule. ​​​​​​​ Cohort A-Student with last names beginning with A-K

Cohort B-Students with last names beginning with L-Z In order to provide buildings with the details they need to proceed, an important survey will be sent by your principal on Monday, August 10th. Please take a moment to fill it out. We appreciate all the feedback that was given throughout this process. I would like to thank the School Committee for their time and consideration.

22News spoke with local residents with family in the school systems who said they had mixed feelings on whether learning should be done in school or from home.

“Kids aren’t learning the same way at home, yeah they have access to all the tools they need but it’s not the same. My feeling is that it has to be done responsibly and safely but they need to go back to school.” Esther Jacobson, West Springfield

“Kids have been home since March, for the most part I don’t think we have good data on what happens when they get together again.” Ed Kazer, West Springfield

If your child will be taking starting the year in a classroom, Baystate Health explains what you should know before the start of the year.

If possible you should drive your child to school instead of taking the bus.

Make sure your child has masks, sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Students with any current health conditions that could increase risk should talk to their doctor.

22News also spoke with a pediatrician from Baystate Health on how the spread of COVID-19 varies amongst age groups. Hear from him on 22News starting at 5 p.m.