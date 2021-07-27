What prevents people from getting a COVID-19 shot?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A little more than 50 percent of the county’s population is still not vaccinated.



More than six months have passed since the COVID-19 vaccines started to roll out across the country and more than half of the county is still unvaccinated.

Health experts say the United States will be vulnerable to every variant of COVID-19 until the majority of people get the shot. Local doctors say transparency and knowledge can go a long way in ending the pandemic.

“Not all people actually know what’s going on and I think talking to someone you trust. A role of a healthcare provider or physician helps solidify their decision to get the vaccine but of course no matter what you do there are some people who won’t take the vaccine.” Dr Armando Paez, infection disease physician at Baystate Health

The state is ramping up awareness and education campaigns regarding vaccines. Healthcare providers and schools are among the organizations continuing the educate the public on the importance of getting the shot.