What surfaces should you be cleaning to protect against COVID-19?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus is spreading quickly but there are steps you can take to prevent it from spreading at home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 can live on surfaces anywhere from a couple of hours to multiple days.

Using cleaning solutions and disinfectants will kill the virus, but one Agawam cleaning company warns there are many surfaces people often forget to clean.

Tyler Landry, owner of Simply Spotless Cleaning Services told 22News, “A lot of people are skipping out on screen doors, sliding glass doors they are not commonly used, trash can lids, your faucet at your skin is miscleaned often.”

Landry recommends using dish detergent to remove dirt and germs before disinfecting the surface.

Be sure to also properly disinfect tv remotes, cell phones, and other electronics. And of course, take precautions like washing your hands.

