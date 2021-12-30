What to do if an at-home COVID-19 testing kit comes back positive

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With at-home COVID-19 tests now an option for people, what should you should do if the results comes back positive?

The Easthampton Health Director said that when you get COVID-19 tests that are at-home kits, they can offer a great peace of mind for people but when you get that positive results there are some steps you need to take right away.

Easthampton Public Health Director, Bri Eichstaedt told 22News, “If you test positive, you’re required to isolate which means staying in your home and isolating from your family as much as possible.”

Bri Eichstaedt said whether it’s a rapid test or it’s more accurate counterpart, the PCR test, you should isolate immediately. However, for at-home rapid tests, it is worth getting a PCR test to verify that it is a positive result.

After receiving that result, it’s about waiting out any potential symptoms you may have. The CDC now recommends you should isolate for five days if you’re asymptomatic or until the symptoms go away, and wearing a mask for an additional five days.

The Easthampton Health Director said that they will actually be expanding their drive-thru COVID-19 testing from three days a week to five. Beginning next week, the site will be located at Millside Park.