What to do if you traveled and test positive for COVID-19 after the holidays

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC and local health officials have urged people not to travel this Christmas. However, what should you do now if you did end up traveling to see family?

We’ve been hearing those warnings from health officials for weeks now, don’t travel or gather with people outside of your household this Christmas. Some are listening but others still traveled to spend the holiday with family and friends.

AAA has predicted that significantly fewer people are traveling this holiday. However, last Friday and Saturday, the TSA screened over two million people at airport checkpoints nationwide. It’s the first time since the pandemic began that there have been two consecutive days of more than a million screenings.

“We simply can’t afford to have another spike, one of the largest in the country, take place after the Christmas holiday while we are still dealing with the spike that came from Thanksgiving,” said Governor Baker.

If you are someone who traveled, or went to a gathering outside your household, the CDC says you need to quarantine, and then get tested three days after the event. If you do test positive, the CDC says you should immediately notify the host and anyone else who was there. That way, they can all get tested too.

The only state not on the Massachusetts travel ban list is Hawaii. If you are returning back to Massachusetts from anywhere else, you will need to quarantine for two weeks, or test negative for COVID-19.