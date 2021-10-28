What we know about COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday the FDA advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11.

Approximately 28 million children will become eligible for the vaccine once it gets full FDA and CDC approval. The FDA reported zero deaths or “significant adverse events” in Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trials. They say young children will experience similar side effects as teens and adults but most likely less severe. Likely side effects are injection site pain, fatigue and headaches.

In the trials, kids experienced a lower rate of fever and chills after getting the shot, compared to adults. The vaccine is also only 10 micrograms for children compared to 30 micrograms for adults and teens. Pediatricians 22News spoke to say the vaccine not only protects children but their classmates and families.

“There’s a lot of fear out there on the internet, there’s a lot to worry about but I think the vaccine is proven to be safe, effective, and it will get our kids back to normal, back to physical health back to improved mental health.” John O’Reilly, Chief Pediatrics Baystate Health

Doctor O’Reilly and the Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines typically don’t cause long-term health problems and that the long term health problems from children getting COVID are a higher risk. Also rumors that the vaccine will harm a child’s puberty development, future fertility are untrue, American Academy of Pediatrics says.

Pfizer’s data shows that the vaccine is more than 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children.