What you need to know about the IRS stimulus payments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Internal Revenue Service said the stimulus payments are already being sent to Americans and that’ll continue over the next several weeks.

However, there are several factors that influence when you’ll be receiving that money. The IRS deposited the first COVID-19 stimulus checks over the weekend. They are worth $1,200 for individuals with a gross income below $75,000.

If you earn more than that, expect to receive less money. Those who filed their taxes for the last two years are scheduled to receive their payments first.

The IRS now has ways for you to check to see when you’ll be receiving your $1,200 stimulus check. Even if you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019, you’re not out of luck.

Ray Maagaro of Liberty Tax Franchisee told 22News the IRS set up a non-filer application on their website, where you’ll need to provide information, including your social security number and bank account number.

“If you’re under the standard deduction and you didn’t need to file or if you’re getting veterans benefits, the IRS still wants you to get the stimulus money so you go to the non-filer app on IRS.gov, make sure you put your information in so you get what you deserve.

If you have already filed, you’ll be able to check the status of your stimulus payment and update direct deposit information using the IRS new online tracking tool called “Get my Payment.” Ray Maagaro

The IRS said it’ll be ready for use this Friday.

Paper checks won’t be mailed out until the beginning of May and those checks will be sent to lower-income households first.