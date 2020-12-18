What’s next for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and how is it different from Pfizer’s

FILE – A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 as government experts convened for a final public review of its safety and effectiveness. The shot from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health is urgently needed as the country continues to record ever-higher numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths ahead of more holiday travel and family gatherings. FDA’s OK is expected shortly after the all-day meeting concludes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, file)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is on the horizon as health officials work towards approving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s very important to have multiple vaccines because the ability to produce a lot more doses for the population is very important at this critical time,” Baystate Health infectious disease division chief, Dr. Armando Paez told 22News.

An independent FDA advisory panel endorsed emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Now on Friday it goes to the full FDA for approval for emergency use authorization.

What’s similar about this vaccine compared to Pfizers is they both use M-RNA technology which tells your immune system to attack the virus but there are some differences.

“The Moderna vaccine can be stored in a regular freezer and that means it can actually be distributed beyond big institutions or hospitals,” Dr. Paez continued.

He said due to not needing an ultra-cold freezer, the Moderna vaccine could be more accessible to pharmacies who typically have regular freezers.

Additional differences include the Moderna vaccine being 63 percent effective after one dose compared to Pfizer at around 50 percent. Moderna says they have no adverse allergic reactions to their vaccine-like Pfizer saw in two people in Alaska.

Will you get to choose between which vaccine you receive? Dr. Paez says that option is a ways away.

“If you receive one or the other I think you should get it. Because there’s not enough vaccine. So once we have a lot more we can probably choose,” he continued.

The FDA says the Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective. If the FDA gives emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine, by Monday doses could be rolling out across the country.