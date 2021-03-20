What’s next with vaccine eligibility?

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Just after Massachusetts surpassed one million fully vaccinated residents, more people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said it’s thanks to the projected increase in vaccine supply, “The news of the arrival of more vaccines from the federal government means we will able to move faster to get doses to our residents and this is long overdue and welcomed.”

According to the state’s timeline, starting Monday, March 22 the following groups will be eligible:

60 years and older

Restaurant industry workers

Transit workers

Grocery store and convince store workers

Massachusetts Eligibility Status Timeline

Maya LaFleur is a grocery worker at Geissler’s in Agawam. She plans on getting the vaccine.

“I’m actually really excited about it because it’s been a while since we’ve been waiting for it, and my mom already had it and she had good results,” LaFleur told 22News.

Starting Monday, April 5 people 55 years and older will be eligible, and those with one medical condition.

On Monday, April 19, Massachusetts will move into Phase3 of the vaccine rollout, and vaccination appointments will be open to all residents 16 years and older.

People can now preregister for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at one of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites, or by calling the hotline at 2-1-1.