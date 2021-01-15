When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

(WWLP) – If you’re wondering when you’ll become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, 22News is working for you on the timeline of the vaccine rollout.

Massachusetts is currently in phase one, step 3 of the state’s vaccine rollout, with first responders now getting their shots.

The rest of the people in phase one are people in a congregate-care setting, home-based healthcare workers, and healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care.

The timeline reflects several priorities such as protecting the most vulnerable, maintaining health care system capacity, and addressing inequities in health care access and COVID-19 burden.

Phase 2, which is starting in February, consists of people with medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the virus such as, sanitation workers, education workers working with k-12 students, and food service workers.

Phase 3, starting April 3rd, will consist of anyone not covered by the previous phases which is the general public.

(Photo: Mass.gov)

The Baker-Polito Administration and the Department of Public Health developed this vaccine distribution timeline after extensive consultation with the Massachusetts Vaccine Advisory Group.

You can find a more detailed list of who is included in each phase at Mass.gov.

