When can we stop wearing masks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people are looking forward to not having to wear masks at all times once the pandemic is more under control.

After the first SARS outbreak, some Asian countries normalized public mask wearing as normal public health to prevent disease spread.

Masks have been mandatory in public and privates places in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic but what about wearing them after the pandemic is over? Some health experts are saying people should still wear them, but is it necessary?

Infectious disease expert Daniel Skiest from Baystate Health told 22News it probably won’t be necessary all the time. Health experts believe that once the majority of Americans become vaccinated that universal masking won’t be as common.

But the current political stigma of masks will influence how people go about wearing them.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to wear a mask every where every day. Now for those of us that work in hospital settings it might be the new normal.” Dr. Daniel Skiest, infectious disease department at Baystate Health

Public health experts say some situations where mask wearing may help include on public transportation, in malls, indoor crowded locations. Also for immunocompromised people who do not develop full immunity to the virus.

Data has shown that when people wear masks it significantly decreases transmission rates of COVID-19. When the pandemic is over, COVID-19 will likely be endemic, meaning pockets of the virus will pop up, especially in places with low vaccination rates.