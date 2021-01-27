When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan begins on Monday, but if you don’t fall into any of those groups to be vaccinated in this tier, you’ll be eligible in Phase 3.

According to Mass.gov, as of January 25, the third and final phase is slated to begin vaccinating the general public in April. Many local residents are keeping a close eye on the calendar as the day for them to receive their first dose inches closer.

“Most vaccines take forever to come out with and it’s kind of great that within a year from a pandemic being announced we have a vaccine that’s almost able to be fully rolled out to the entire country,” said Pete Cardoz of Westfield.

Higher education workers, including administrators, teaching and non-teaching staff fall within Phase 3. Bottled beverage industry workers and veterinarians are also classified in this group.

Once the vaccine opens up to the general public, you’ll be able to find public vaccine clinics on the CDC’s interactive website.

“As the federal vaccine distribution plans kick into high gear over the next few months, anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one at a site near them,” Baker said in his recent address to the public.

In addition, you’ll be able to check with your primary care provider, local pharmacy or health department.