When children can get the Pfizer Vaccine?

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Winter increases the chances of people getting sick because more people do activities indoor where there’s less air circulation; it’s already flu shot season and many parents of younger children are waiting on decisions by public health officials on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children.

Especially since children are fully back in school for this winter and we’re seeing more cases of COVID among younger children. Well Pfizer has officially submitted their Phase Three research to the FDA on the effectiveness of their COVID vaccine in children five to 11. Pfizer previously announced they would file an application for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. One they file, advisory committees will discuss whether or not to approve it…and we could see it by November.

This Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has a lower dose of the current one but still provides children with antibody levels just as strong as those in young adults and teenagers who has the regular dose.

Moderna is also studying their COVID-19 vaccine in children, results from that are expected later this year.