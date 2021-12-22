When is the best time to get tested for COVID-19 after possible exposure?

(WWLP) – The vaccine is important but so is testing. According to the CDC, people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 should be tested. However, the timeline changes depending on your vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated people should be tested five to seven days after their last exposure. People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested immediately when they find out they are a close contact. If it is negative, they should get tested again five to seven days after they were exposed.

Tara Parish from the Pioneer Valley Project told 22News, “Whether or not we are vaccinated, we also need that testing so we can know on any given day that we are safe to go ahead and interact with people.”

You can find a COVID-19 testing location on the Mass.gov website.