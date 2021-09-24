When will COVID-19 booster shots be available?

A woman holds up a sticker after getting her third “booster” dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. – The clinic is one of the first in the city to offer “supplemental” third Covid-19 shots to people with immunological conditions, according to organizers. President Joe Biden said August 18 he will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as his administration warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight, the CDC is now recommending booster shots for more people, specifically people at high risk for COVID who’ve received Pfizer.

22News spoke with a leading infectious disease expert at Baystate to find out when booster shots will become available This is a shot you would get six months after receiving your Pfizer vaccine, as for when you can get that booster shot, Doctor Paez said it will likely depend on the state.

Baystate Health’s Chief of the Infectious Disease Division Doctor Armando Paez stated “This is relatively very new in terms of guidance and so we’re still in the process of really guiding our resources and how it should be implemented.”

The CDC now recommending booster shots for people who got the Pfizer vaccine Including people 65 and up, as well as residents at long term care settings, it also includes people 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions

“There’s evidence that there is decreasing immunity from the vaccine and thus a booster shot may be necessary to combat future infections.” Doctor Paez stated further. The guidance also says people 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may get the vaccine, and 18 to 64 year old’s who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure may also get it.

The Doctor said that having booster shots does not mean that it’s a sign the vaccine is ineffective in fact. “It is really a vote of confidence on the safety and of course efficacy of the vaccine. When we rolled this vaccine out, this is during the pandemic. We are learning on the fly here so it doesn’t mean that we made a mistake, it means that we learned something new.

Doctor Paez said that people who are not vaccinated should still get their shot, because that is the most effective way we can end this pandemic.