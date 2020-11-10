Where and when masks need to be worn in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has recently implemented several new COVID-19 guidelines and a new mask order is one of them.

Where and when do face coverings need to be worn?

Short answer… pretty much all the time regardless of social distance.

Strict mask protocols have been in place in Northampton for a few months but now it’s something Governor Baker wants to see statewide. It started as a recommendation and now it’s a requirement to mask up in Massachusetts.

Following COVID-19 related hospitalizations that have doubled over the past two months and daily case numbers being the highest since June, the state’s revised mask order requires everyone over the age of five to wear masks in all public places, even where they are able to maintain six feet of distance.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, we have to wear a mask both in both indoors and outdoor public places. Requiring masks to be worn outdoors is something that’s been required in Northampton since May.

When you go out, make sure you wear a mask or face covering. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. They protect you. They protect everyone around you. And they help Massachusetts move in the right direction. Mass.gov

One resident said he hopes this mask order prevents any further relapse in our states re-opening.

“You see a lot of places pulling things back because they opened up too quick and people weren’t wearing masks so I think that’s probably the smartest thing in terms of moving forward and being able to do the things we want to do. I think it’s best we wear masks as much as we can.”

22News spoke with two Smith College students who say small sacrifices now will pay off in the long run.

“I hate being in online school and not being able to see my family but this is going to get us to the point where we can. If we do these things now this will all end sooner.”

Enforcement will depend on each town and city’s health department. Violations of the face coverings mandate in all cities and towns can result in fines of up to $300 per violation. Local police department may be asked to assist with compliance.

Some examples where you don’t need a mas are eating and drinking at restaurants, swimming and when you go to the dentist.