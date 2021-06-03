Where are masks required in Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s mask mandate has been lifted but not in every place even if you’re fully vaccinated.

You will have to wear a mask, vaccinated or not, on public and private transportation systems. That includes buses, planes, and even ride shares such as Uber and Lyft. Masks are also required at hospitals and medical facilities such as urgent cares as well as other facilities housing vulnerable populations such as jails and homeless shelters.

Private businesses can still require you to wear a mask while inside of their business.

“We ask everyone to be respectful and to follow their requirements. Respectful of our friends and neighbors and to recognize that not everybody will be in the same place psychologically as everyone else.” Governor Baker

The CDC still recommends that unvaccinated people avoid traveling, wear masks, and social distance from those they don’t live with. Make sure to check your local mask regulations, because towns and cities can choose to implement a mask order based on public health data.