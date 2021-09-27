Where eligible people can get the COVID-19 booster shot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Baker-Polito administration, 600,000 Massachusetts residents are currently eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The biggest point to note is that state health experts and pharmacies are saying only people who have received the Pfizer vaccine as their initial two-dose shot, are eligible to get the Pfizer booster dose. It also needs to be at least six months after your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to get the booster.

Shots are available for people 65 and older, those 18 to 64 with medical conditions putting them at risk for severe COVID, and people at risk for COVID because of their jobs. The CDC’s website has a full list of what certain medical conditions are eligible.

Booster doses will be available at more than 460 locations in Massachusetts. The state says they have the capacity to administer over 300,000 booster shots per week by mid-October.

Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov to find booster shot locations with appointments near you.

“Many of our front-line workers, essential workers, and those in congregate settings, come from communities that have already been hardest hit. Withholding access for boosters from these people and communities would only worsen the inequities.” Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director

CVS announced they’re distributing the booster shots at 158 locations in Massachusetts. The booster shot is free, you don’t need to show you vaccine card, an ID or health insurance to receive the shot when scheduling your appointment online, you will be asked to verify your eligibility.