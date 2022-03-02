CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From schools to stores mask requirements are being removed but not everyone has eliminated their indoor mask mandates just yet.

Holyoke, South Hadley, and Granby just became the latest communities to get rid of their mandates. Now the state’s largest city, Boston, will also lift their indoor mask mandate this weekend. Springfield also ditched their mask mandate on Monday as cases dropped.

Statewide the seven-day positivity rate is now 1.8 percent a significant drop from two months ago Wednesday when it was at 20-percent. Northampton and Amherst are the only large cities in western Massachusetts with mask mandates in place.

“Honestly at this time we have a very high per capita rate of COVID and so I think that is the main reason why we’re still having the mask mandate.” Ellisha Walker, Amherst Town Councilor At-Large

After the statewide school mask mandate was lifted on Monday, Tuesday the Baker administration announced that children no longer need to mask up while riding in school buses or vans. But school districts can choose whether or not to keep their own local mandates.

For public transportation, masks are still required to wear on buses and in airports but the federal Department of Transportation says their requirement expires on March 18th leaving questions open as to whether or not it will be renewed.