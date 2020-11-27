Where to get tested for COVID-19 on Black Friday

(WWLP) – Most COVID-19 testing locations in the area were closed on Thanksgiving and one popular testing site in Springfield is also closed on Friday.

AMR’s COVID-19 Stop the Spread testing locations at Eastfield Mall in Springfield and 595 Cottage Street are closed on Friday but residents can still get tested at some other locations in the area.

Here is a list of some of the testing sites that are still open on Friday:

Holyoke Community College drive-thru testing at 303 Homestead Ave from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Holyoke Veterans Benefits Department walk-up testing at 323 Appleton Street Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Roger L Putnam Vocational Technical Academy walk-up testing at 1300 State Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Holyoke Medical Group Walk-In Care on 1962 Memorial Drive in Chicopee, call 413-535-4995.

Cooley Dickinson drive-thru testing at 30 Locust Street in Northampton, call 617-724-7000

AFC Urgent Care at 415 Cooley Street in Springfield, call 413-782-4878

AFC Urgent Care at 18 Union Street in West Springfield, call 413-207-9289

Holyoke Medical Group Walk-In Care in Westfield call 413-534-2500

For a full list of testing locations visit the Mass.gov website.

MedExpress Urgent Care locations are also providing COVID-19 testing and CVS locations provide self swab tests with an appointment.