(WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases have dropped fewer people have been getting tested and some test sites are closing.

By April 1st, Massachusetts is closing around 75 percent, that’s 30 of the 41 of their free “stop the spread” testing locations as a decline in cases and testing. According to the Baker administration, the state-sponsored testing sites have seen an 80-percent decrease in demand since the beginning of the year.

The Eastfield Mall site says they’ve gotten some questions if they’re still open with cases being down and the answer is yes.

Springfield’s two locations will stay until at least May 15th. There are still over 400 private covid testing sites in the state. Also, take-home rapid tests are more available than they were before now that cases have wound down.

“Definitely seeing a downward trend from coming off the new years and Christmas holidays and now that we’re comfortable doing a couple hundred a day, we’re seeing a positivity rate of anywhere from three and five percent still.” Patrick Leonardo, AMR Western Massachusetts operations manager

Sites closing locally are Amherst, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Holyoke, North Adams, and Pittsfield

Baker said the administration will send a minimum of a thousand rapid tests to the communities losing state-sponsored testing sites to help with the transition.

Those will be delivered by the end of the month and the amount is based on the traffic the former site received.