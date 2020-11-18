Where to get COVID-19 tested ahead of the holidays

(WWLP) – Public health officials all over the country are encouraging people to get COVID-19 tests ahead of their thanksgiving plans.

The drive-thru testing location at the Eastfield Mall is one of the largest drive-thru testing centers in the region.

Testing starts at 9 a.m. and the parking lot is usually filled with cars winding around the parking lot waiting to be tested.

This isn’t the only large testing site. AMR will be providing free testing at West Springfield High School for West Springfield residents only starting Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s a drive-thru format and organizers are asking cars to enter through the Clark Field parking lot on Amostown road.

West Springfield residents are asked to bring proof of residency such as a valid license, picture ID, or mail post-dated within the last 30 days. Residents can pre-register here.

(Photo: Mayor Will Reichelt)

If you don’t live in West Springfield and you still need a test state-sponsored stop the spread sites are your best bet.

There are two locations in Holyoke and one in Springfield. They do not require appointments or referrals and will test anyone regardless of symptoms. If you can’t make it to a stop the spread sites, any of the blue sites on the Mass.gov COVID-19 testing map are accepting appointments right now with varying hours and qualifications.