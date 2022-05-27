SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a COVID-19 test to put your mind at ease this holiday weekend, local hospitals say don’t go to the Emergency Department.

The Chief Physician Executive at Baystate Health said that hospitals and particularly emergency departments routinely see increased traffic over holiday weekends. He added that showing up at the hospital to get a routine COVID-19 test diverts essential, life-saving medical resources from patients experiencing an emergency.

Eastfield Mall’s testing location will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Open Saturday, May 28th 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Holyoke Community College’s testing location will be closed Monday.

Open Saturday & Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Westfield’s curative trailer on 19 Railroad Avenue is closed Monday.

Open Saturday from 1 0:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Easthampton’s public testing located in Millside Park will be closed Monday.

Open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Deerfield’s testing located at 67 N Main Street will be closed Monday. Testing will reopen on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Greenfield Community College’s testing location will be closed Monday. Testing will reopen on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tully walk-in car in Athol located on 81 Reservoir Drive will be open on Memorial Day.

5/30 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mon-Fri / 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

For additional locations or to make an appointment visit Mass.gov.