While lawmakers criticize Gov. Baker’s reopening plan, business owners say otherwise

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Boston Congresswoman is criticizing Governor Baker’s reopening plan saying that the state isn’t ready to open.

And at the same time, several business leaders are saying saying the state is not moving fast enough.

22News spoke the owner of Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee, Ashley Batlle, who is able to open under Phase 2 of the reopening plan. She said she wouldn’t have opened her business in the first phase, even if it was allowed.

Governor Baker’s reopening plan has been a polarizing topic for officials, businesses, and residents. But Batlle thinks the state’s reopening plan is right and she’s in no rush to open.

The nature of her business doesn’t allow for social distancing, so she’s happy to be opening in Phase 2, it allows her to prepare for the new normal.

Batlle told 22News, “I would like to kind of see what other people were doing, just take it slowly, especially since my business is so up close and personal. I need to make sure that we aren’t moving forward and not really knowing what we are going to be doing.”

While her spa is closed, Batlle is organizing a fundraiser called “The Hero Project” which raises money to provide complimentary self-care services to frontline workers once the pandemic is over.

Phase 2 of the re-opening plan could begin in 3 weeks – possibly longer depending on the status of the coronavirus in Massachusetts.

If the number of cases and deaths rises, specific industries, regions or the entire state could return to an earlier phase.