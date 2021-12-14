Who is eligible for free at-home COVID-19 test kits in Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is increasing access to at-home COVID-19 testing kits, as families get ready to gather for the holidays.

More than 100,000 COVID tests are performed a day in Massachusetts. Now, with more rapid tests coming to the state, the hope is that number will increase. These tests will be especially helpful as we head into the holiday season.

Cities and towns representing more than half of the state’s population will begin receiving free, rapid COVID-19 tests this week. Governor Baker said the state will begin distributing 2.1 million at-home rapid tests to 102 communities with the highest percentages of families living in poverty.

The tests can be done in just 15 minutes and will be free to residents.

“The goal here is to help those families who face the greatest financial hardship and have a difficult time obtaining a rapid test at a pharmacy.” Governor Baker

Dozens of western Massachusetts communities are set to receive these testing kits. Each city or town will determine how best to distribute tests within their community. Chicopee has already received about 15,000.

“We are going to get them out to the general public immediately. The Housing Authority, potentially the Boys & Girls Club, some lower income housing, the Mckinley House.” Mayor Vieau

The move comes after states like New Hampshire have taken similar steps to send rapid tests directly to residents. The Administration is also working with manufacturers on a “bulk, cheap purchasing deal” that would allow all municipalities to purchase tests at a fixed price. Governor Baker expects the purchasing program to be up and running by January.

You can already get testing kits at local pharmacies or you can order them online but you do have to pay for those.

List of cities and towns to receive at-home test kits: