Who is eligible for free at-home COVID-19 test kits in Massachusetts?

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is increasing access to at-home COVID-19 testing kits, as families get ready to gather for the holidays.

More than 100,000 COVID tests are performed a day in Massachusetts. Now, with more rapid tests coming to the state, the hope is that number will increase. These tests will be especially helpful as we head into the holiday season.

Cities and towns representing more than half of the state’s population will begin receiving free, rapid COVID-19 tests this week. Governor Baker said the state will begin distributing 2.1 million at-home rapid tests to 102 communities with the highest percentages of families living in poverty.

The tests can be done in just 15 minutes and will be free to residents.

“The goal here is to help those families who face the greatest financial hardship and have a difficult time obtaining a rapid test at a pharmacy.” Governor Baker

Dozens of western Massachusetts communities are set to receive these testing kits. Each city or town will determine how best to distribute tests within their community. Chicopee has already received about 15,000.

“We are going to get them out to the general public immediately. The Housing Authority, potentially the Boys & Girls Club, some lower income housing, the Mckinley House.” Mayor Vieau

The move comes after states like New Hampshire have taken similar steps to send rapid tests directly to residents. The Administration is also working with manufacturers on a “bulk, cheap purchasing deal” that would allow all municipalities to purchase tests at a fixed price. Governor Baker expects the purchasing program to be up and running by January.

You can already get testing kits at local pharmacies or you can order them online but you do have to pay for those.

List of cities and towns to receive at-home test kits:

  1. Adams
  2. Amherst
  3. Athol
  4. Attleboro
  5. Avon
  6. Barnstable
  7. Bernardston
  8. Beverly
  9. Boston
  10. Bridgewater
  11. Brockton
  12. Brookline
  13. Buckland
  14. Cambridge
  15. Charlemont
  16. Chelsea
  17. Chicopee
  18. Chilmark
  19. Clarksburg
  20. Colrain
  21. Dennis
  22. Eastham
  23. Erving
  24. Everett
  25. Fall River
  26. Fitchburg
  27. Florida
  28. Framingham
  29. Gardner
  30. Gloucester
  31. Granville
  32. Great Barrington
  33. Greenfield
  34. Halifax
  35. Hamilton
  36. Haverhill
  37. Hawley
  38. Heath
  39. Hinsdale
  40. Holyoke
  41. Huntington
  42. Lawrence
  43. Leominster
  44. Leyden
  45. Lincoln
  46. Lowell
  47. Ludlow
  48. Lynn
  49. Malden
  50. Methuen
  51. Middleborough
  52. Milford
  53. Millville
  54. Monroe
  55. Montague
  56. Mount Washington
  57. New Bedford
  58. New Braintree
  59. Newbury
  60. North Adams
  61. North Attleborough
  62. Northampton
  63. Norwood
  64. Oak Bluffs
  65. Orange
  66. Orleans
  67. Oxford
  68. Palmer
  69. Peabody
  70. Peru
  71. Pittsfield
  72. Quincy
  73. Randolph
  74. Revere
  75. Rockland
  76. Rockport
  77. Russell
  78. Salem
  79. Saugus
  80. Savoy
  81. Somerville
  82. South Hadley
  83. Southbridge
  84. Southwick
  85. Springfield
  86. Stoughton
  87. Taunton
  88. Uxbridge
  89. Wales
  90. Waltham
  91. Ware
  92. Wareham
  93. Webster
  94. Wendell
  95. West Boylston
  96. West Springfield
  97. West Stockbridge
  98. Weston
  99. Williamstown
  100. Winchendon
  101. Winthrop
  102. Worcester

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus