(WWLP) – The second COVID-19 booster is not yet available to everyone, only those 50 years or older or individuals with certain medical conditions.

1st COVID-19 Booster

The first booster dose of the Pfizer (now known as Comirnaty), and Moderna (now renamed Spikevax) COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to everyone 5 years and older after they have had their primary vaccine series.

Pfizer or Moderna at least 3 months since fully vaccinated.

at least 3 months since fully vaccinated. Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months since being vaccinated.

2nd COVID-19 Booster

The second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 29th and can be administered at least 4 months after receiving the first booster of any COVID-19 vaccine for the following:

Pfizer or Moderna for those 50 years or older.

for those 50 years or older. Pfizer for those 12 years or older with certain immunocompromised conditions, or living with someone who is has a weakened immune system.

for those 12 years or older with certain immunocompromised conditions, or living with someone who is has a weakened immune system. Moderna for those 18 years or older with certain immunocompromised conditions.

COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old were approved on June 20, 2022.

A protein-based vaccine, Novavax was authorized by the FDA on July 13, 2022 to adults 18 years or older and on August 22nd to 12 years old and up as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart for those who have not yet been vaccinated at all. The CDC recommended Novavax as a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option in the U.S.

“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”

FAQ: COVID-19 Booster

The following is information from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:

What is a booster?

Do I need a booster?

COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in lowering the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. They even work against variants. The CDC has found that this protection may wear off over time. Boosters keep the vaccines effective for longer.

Am I fully vaccinated without a booster?

You are fully vaccinated without a booster if it has been at least 2 weeks since you got your first J&J shot or your second Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax shot, according to the CDC.

Am I considered “up to date” without a booster?

As with vaccines for other diseases, people are best protected against infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 when they stay up to date with vaccinations.

A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all doses in the primary series and all boosters recommended, when eligible.

Is the booster free?

Yes, the booster is free. You do not need to pay, have ID, or have health insurance to get a booster.

If I need a booster shot, does that mean that the vaccines aren’t working?

No. COVID-19 vaccines are working well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating variants. However, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection, especially among certain populations, against mild and moderate disease.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have specific COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, including recommendations for a booster. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Who is eligible to get a booster?

CDC recommends everyone ages 5 years and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Some people should receive two boosters.

1st booster

Everyone age 5 and older should get a booster after they have had their primary vaccine series: Recommendations for booster dose(s) vary based on age, COVID-19 vaccine, and whether you have certain medical conditions Use this CDC tool to determine when or if you (or your child) can get one or more COVID-19 boosters — Find out when you can get your booster



2nd booster

Anyone age 50 and older should get a 2nd booster

Anyone age 12 and older with certain medical conditions should get a 2nd booster Recommendations for booster dose(s) vary based on age, COVID-19 vaccine, and whether you have certain medical conditions Use this CDC tool to determine when or if you (or your child) can get one or more COVID-19 boosters — Find out when you can get your booster



Three COVID-19 vaccines are authorized or approved for use in the United States to prevent COVID-19. You can mix and match vaccines. Your booster does not need to be the same vaccine brand as your original COVID-19 vaccination. Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (COVID-19 mRNA vaccines) are preferred. You may get Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in some situations. Currently, a booster dose using any COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for adults who receive a Novavax primary series.

Can I mix and match my booster dose?

Yes. Three COVID-19 vaccines are authorized or approved for use in the United States to prevent COVID-19. You can mix and match vaccines for your booster dose. Your booster does not need to be the same vaccine brand as your original COVID-19 vaccination. Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (COVID-19 mRNA vaccines) are preferred. You may get Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in some situations. Currently, a booster dose using any COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for adults who receive a Novavax primary series. The Administration recommends that residents with questions about which booster is right for them should ask their health care provider for advice.

Do I need to be a Massachusetts resident to get a booster? What if I lived somewhere else when I got my initial COVID-19 vaccine doses?

You can get a booster in Massachusetts if you live, work or study here.

What if I don’t know when I received my last COVID-19 vaccine shot?

To learn when you are eligible for a booster dose, you should consult your CDC vaccination record card for the date of your second COVID-19 vaccination. If you do not have your vaccination card, contact your primary care provider or the retail pharmacy where you were first vaccinated. If that is not possible, learn how to obtain your vaccination record, which could take up to 2 weeks, by visiting www.mass.gov/myvaxrecord.

How can I find out which vaccine I received?

If you do not have your vaccination card, contact your primary care provider or the retail pharmacy where you were first vaccinated. If that is not possible, learn how to obtain your vaccination record, which could take up to 2 weeks, by visiting www.mass.gov/myvaxrecord.

If I have already had COVID, should I still get a booster?

Yes. Getting a COVID-19 booster gives most people a high level of protection against COVID-19 even in people who have already been sick with COVID-19.

After having COVID, how long do I need to wait to get a booster?

You should wait until your 10-day period of isolation is over and any symptoms have improved. This to ensure that you don’t spread COVID-19 to others.

Should I still get a booster if I received a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID? How long do I need to wait to get a booster after treatment?

Yes. Per CDC, individuals who received monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID-19 should get a booster when eligible and do not need to wait to receive a COVID-19 booster.

Getting a booster

How do I get a booster?

There are hundreds of locations across the Commonwealth for residents to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

In order to find a convenient location for getting a COVID-19 Booster:

Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of locations to receive a booster. Residents will be able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the booster of their choice.

If you are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, please contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

Do I need to show my vaccine card or other proof of being fully vaccinated to get my booster?

If you have your vaccine card it is helpful so that your booster dose can be added to it, but you do not need to show your CDC vaccination card to get your booster. You will be asked to self-attest that you meet eligibility requirements such as age, health conditions, or occupation.

There are no ID, or health insurance requirements. Your vaccinator may choose to look up your vaccine records to confirm the type of vaccine you received before.

I got vaccinated at a MassVax site, where do I go to get my booster dose?

You can get a booster shot anywhere they are available including your primary care provider, a retail pharmacy or a community vaccination clinic. Or you can use VaxFinder to find a location.

Can I just walk-in or do I need to book an appointment?

Walk-ins and appointments will be available at retail pharmacies, however, residents are encouraged to book an appointment via VaxFinder or directly with their provider.

Can I book an appointment by calling 2-1-1?

Yes. Individuals without access to the internet or who are unable to schedule their appointment online can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line toll free 2-1-1 or 877-211-6277 for assistance with setting up an appointment.

Can I get my booster vaccine at home?

Yes. If you have trouble getting to a vaccine clinic, you can use the In-Home Vaccination Program. Visit http://mass.gov/vaccinesathome for more information.

Should people expect to get sick after the third dose?

Current data indicates that side effects following the additional dose are similar to those after the second dose. Common side effects are generally mild such as localized pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, and fatigue, headache, and low-grade fever. Serious adverse events are rare.

Can I get a flu vaccination at the same time as my COVID-19 booster?

Yes. You can get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccinations like a flu or shingles vaccine at the same time or close together, according to the CDC.