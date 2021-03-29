Who qualifies for homebound COVID-19 vaccines

(WWLP) – Roughly 25,000 state residents are homebound and still haven’t received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state’s plan is to use local health departments and non-profit, Commonwealth Care Alliance to reach those who can’t access the vaccine. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be brought to where the residents live. 10,000 vaccines are going out this week to this group.

Those who qualify include:

Residents who face significant difficulty getting to a vaccination site.

Those who require an ambulance or two people assisting to leave home

Those who couldn’t leave home for medical appointments before the pandemic

“These are individuals that have a physical conditions that preclude them from leaving their home safely without the assistance of two people and if they were to contract COVID-19 it would have a significant impact on them.” Chris Palmieri, President and CEO Commonwealth Care Alliance

The boards of health will take care of homebound vaccinations in 168 communities. The alliance will manage the other 183 communities. They’ve already given nearly 500 homebound residents vaccines since mid-February.

Homebound residents or loved ones of those can call 2-1-1 to begin the process if scheduling an appointment.