Will a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot be available in Massachusetts?

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health experts are recommending COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot.

The booster is to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the Delta variant spreads across the country. Baystate Health is just one of the hospital systems preparing to administer the shot.

“Operationally we are in the process of making that available at this time. It has already been authorized to give booster shots with immunocompromised status,” said Dr. Armando Paez, an Infectious Disease Physician at Baystate Health.

Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans, who were some of the first Americans to be vaccinated once the shots received emergency use authorization last December.

The shots are also recommended for individuals who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Kimberly Cooley is a liver transplant patients, she told 22News, “I am ecstatic about it. I’m happy that we’re finally getting the attention that we deserve.”

The FDA recently authorized a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with compromised immune systems to better protect them from the coronavirus,

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has authorized the booster. We are waiting to hear from Governor Charlie Baker. Side effects are the same as the vaccines out there now, you may experience flu-like symptoms.