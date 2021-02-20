Will appointments be impacted by Massachusetts dosage supply?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t looking good for appointments, after the federal government said that “part” of this week’s committed COVID-19 vaccine shipment for Massachusetts would be delayed until Monday.

That that was frustrating to hear for Governor Charlie Baker.

“The number of doses we deliver each day will drive how fast we get to the next group,” Gov. Baker said at a recent press conference.

The winter storm in the south, and staffing shortages at manufacturing facilities caused the backlog of 6 million COVID-19 doses, affecting all 50 states. However, Massachusetts’ situation was rectified Friday when Gov. Baker announced that they secured over 135,000 vaccine doses, so providers will not have to cancel appointments at mass vaccination sites. It is unclear whether the doses that arrived Friday is the state’s entire weekly allotment.

Massachusetts had been getting a weekly allotment of about 110,000 doses from the federal government, but the state was expecting that to jump up to 139,000 this week. Meanwhile, Gov. Baker wants the federal government to provide a bigger window for vaccine shipments, so they can plan appointments better.

“If they could give us a three week commitment, like an official three week commitment, that we could order against, then we can say to the provider community this is what the appointments opportunity will look like in the coming weeks, and then people can book two or three weeks in advance,” said Gov. Baker.

According to the state, appointments at mass vaccination sites are completely booked next week, but “a small number of appointments” will be posted over the next several days at smaller sites, like pharmacies.

Gov. Baker said the state is still on track with the phased-rollout of the vaccine.