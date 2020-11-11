Will herd immunity help fight Coronavirus in the U.S.?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was announced Monday that a U.S. pharmaceutical company is closer to getting a vaccine to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Herd immunity, that’s what we need in order to fight this virus, so how do we get there? We need a successful vaccine and people to get it. Unfortunately, in the United States, there is not yet an authorized or approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

Although the drug company, Pfizer, announced Monday that its vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection. A successful vaccine for the virus would be an ideal approach to achieving herd immunity.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely.

But, according to the CDC, experts do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19. That’s because the percentage of people who need to have protection in order to achieve herd immunity varies by disease.

Springfield Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris is advising that Springfield residents treat everyone they meet as potentially having COVID-19.

We need to behave when we see each other like everyone we meet is covid 19 positive. That is how we must approach each other,” said Caulton-Harris. “Because it is not what we look like it’s behaviors that are driving this second surge.”

Until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, it’s crucial to slow the spread of the virus. That means continuing to follow CDC safety guidelines. Avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a mask.

But, the promising news is that the vaccine from Pfizer has had success in its trial runs. We’ll just have to see how the other trials go.