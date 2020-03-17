Will local restaurants and bars survive state-wide emergency order?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the hours go on, many Americans are beginning to realize how their day to day lives are dramatically changing.

On Tuesday, it’ll be take-out only as restaurants and bars in Massachusetts will close their doors to dinners. 22News took a look at how one Springfield restaurant is managing to move forward given unprecedented circumstances.

“It’s like you flipped a switch and things kind of tapered down,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner.

Business hasn’t been the same at Nadim’s downtown restaurant and grill in Springfield ever since Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency last week. Now, with Baker’s emergency order going into effect, that shuts down food and drink consumption in restaurants and bars – the owner of Nadim’s will rely exclusively on takeout service to generate income.

“We are offering delivery,” said Kashouh. “Not only delivery, but we do have the curbside and you can always order online and pick it up in-store.”

Kashouh said his restaurant is down to a skeleton crew. A week ago, he had three cooks in the kitchen, now, only one. Briana Hernandez is a waitress and Nadim’s. She said she’ll rely on unemployment if necessary, plus she has some money saved up. But she worries about her co-workers.

Hernandez told 22News, “I know that a lot of wait staff kind of live day today. Paycheck to paycheck if you will. So, it’s going to devastate a lot of people in the restaurant industry.”

There is some help for businesses like Nadim’s. Gov. Baker announced a $10-million Small Business Loan fund, aimed at helping small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Under the plan, small businesses – including non-profits – will be able to apply for emergency capital of up to $75,000. And loan payments wouldn’t be due for the first six months.

“We woke and well feel like we’re in a movie right now,” said Hernandez.

Again, businesses need to apply for the aid.