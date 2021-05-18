Will masks be the new normal?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Masks have become a part of our daily lives but how common will they be once the pandemic is eventually lifted?

I’ve heard it from many people, they didn’t get that annual common cold this past year because of the mask wearing and some may keep there face coverings around after the pandemic.

This year’s flu season was virtually nonexistent thanks in large part to social distancing measures and masking up. According to CDC, the hospitalization rate for the 2020-21 flu season in America was the lowest since the agency started tracking flu data in 2005.

Now with the mask order ending next weekend, health experts predict many will keep there masks around .

One downside experts say about the low flu season numbers is scientists may struggle to predict what flu strains will dominate the next flu season making it challenging to create effective vaccines.

It’s up to individual cities and towns to decide whether masks should still be worn and how many restrictions will be lifted.