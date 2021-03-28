Will vaccinations impact the ability to travel?

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) — Vaccine passports, it’s a term that’s been going around a lot lately, but what does it mean?

Vaccine passports could be a card or an app on your phone that shows you got the vaccine or if you recently tested negative for COVID-19. It’s not required here in the United States, but leaders are right now discussing it.

It would likely be for international travel. Much like you might need other vaccines when you’re flying, a vaccine for COVID-19 could soon be required to enter a country.

Rhelda Rafferty is from Chicago and has not gotten the vaccine yet because she feels more research needs to be done. She’s concerned about what a vaccine passport could mean if airlines require it.

“I have family out here. So I come out here often probably at least twice a year. So it would then force me to then get the vaccine. If I’m going to fly, I’m going to have to get the vaccine,” Rafferty told 22News.

Currently the United States does require a negative test to get into the country so this would be a next step.

This comes at a time when air travel is starting to ramp up. On Saturday, 1.4 million went through TSA, compared to about 184,000 a year ago.