Will young teenagers be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Massachusetts adults are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, but what about those under the age of 16?

It’s still not clear when young teenagers will be able to get their COVID-19 shots but vaccine companies are already looking into the possibility. Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective in preventing the illness in teenagers ages 12 to 15.

The vaccine, given in two doses three weeks apart, is already cleared for emergency use in people ages 16 and up. The company plans to request emergency use authorization for 12 to 15-year-olds in the coming weeks.

The city of Springfield’s neighborhood vaccine program continues which target the areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who holds weekly COVID-19 briefings, said the city is getting as many doses as it can, “We’re going to continue to get as much vaccine as I can and I’m going to continue to open up neighbor sites and get our residents in the city of Springfield ASAP.”

More than 2,200 young teenagers were enrolled in the Pfizer vaccine trial in the U.S. About half got the real shots, while the others got placebo shots. Pfizer said 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported among the teenagers who got the placebo, compared with none in those who got the real vaccine.

It’s not clear when we could see a vaccine for young teenagers but the CDC said they are working on a plan. Vaccine companies like Pfizer has also said a third shot could be necessary. We should know more by the end of the summer.