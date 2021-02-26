With decline in COVID-19 cases, people are thinking about traveling

A tourist fishes from the shore in Cancun, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2020. An irony of the coronavirus pandemic is that the idyllic beach vacation in Mexico in the brochures really does exist now: the white sand beaches are sparkling clean and empty on the Caribbean coast. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As 22News keeps observing the COVID-19 vaccinations, people are getting more confident about traveling and planning a vacation.

Doreen Coakley-Rodriguez has noticed an upturn in her travel business, Doreen’s Going Places Travel Services. She credits the new found positivity that flows from people worrying far less once they’ve received the vaccine.

“They can feel more comfortable to move on, take a vacation they’re tired of being home, they’re tired of sitting in the backyard, we’ve been busy and that’s a good thing.” Doreen

As Doreen’s travel service hears from more of her clients, a pattern has emerged pointing the way to the most popular destinations for those of us who need to get away. “A lot of people want to go to the Caribbean.”

As the COVID-19 vaccine has many of us seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic, it’s also put into sharp focus the necessity of getting away an enjoy a long deserved vacation.