With fewer high-risk areas, local restaurants hope customers will return

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four western Massachusetts towns were taken off of the state’s high-risk red categories for COVID-19 infection.

Restaurants that 22News spoke with are thinking they’ll start getting more of their regulars back, with the COVID-19 infection rate going down.

Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, and Ware were all just moved out of the red zone. Massachusetts now has 153 red communities, which down from 192 last week.

With the virus transmission decreasing, the state is easing back capacity limits on restaurants gyms, and other businesses starting next week.

Wilbraham restaurants are looking forward to expanding their seating capacity but that doesn’t mean they are getting any less cautious.

Chef George Boudreau of Route 20 Bar & Grille told 22News, “It’s going to increase our seating capacity number one. And hopefully people won’t be afraid to come out and dine, because that’s what seems to be holding everybody back.”

“We have been hearing about people we know getting infected by COVID-19 so we are really making sure to be safe. You know, keep the mask on, wash our hands… all that stuff,” said Alt Gur, son of the owner of Venice Pizza & Grill.

Chef Boudreau did point out though that even when they were in the red, business was still good.

Despite not filling as many people in the seats, people would wait in their cars to eat during peak hours.

There are still many western Massachusetts communities in the red including Agawam, Springfield, and Westfield.