With money on line, Holyoke Home bill up for hearing

BOSTON (SHNS) – With less than a month before state agencies miss the window to apply for a federal grant program to help fund a reconstruction project at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, lawmakers are ready to formally start reviewing a bill from Gov. Charlie Baker authorizing up to $400 million to construct a new long-term care facility.

The Baker administration is looking to secure a federal grant that would provide up to 65 percent in matching funds for the project. To do that, the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance needs to have the authorization available by April 1, Baker said. The agency, with the soldiers’ home and other state agencies, must complete their design development phase by Aug. 1. “We understand this is a very short window and will make ourselves available to the legislature in whatever way would be most helpful, so we can reach an agreement on this bond bill by mid-March, with a terms bill filed and enacted soon afterwards,” Baker wrote in a filing letter. “Missing these deadlines would delay the project until the next grant cycle, meaning our deserving veterans would wait longer for this crucial new facility.”

The State Administration and Regulatory Oversight Committee has scheduled a hearing for next week on the bill. The administration proposed building a 192-bed facility — down from the current capacity of 235 — which lawmakers have criticized as not sufficient enough. “The current Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was constructed before modern design standards for medical facilities,” Baker wrote. “The administration has taken immediate steps to address urgent capital and infection control needs, but we believe a major reconstruction of the campus is necessary for the health, safety, and comfort of future generations of veterans and staff.”

The hearing comes nearly a year after a COVID-19 outbreak at the soldiers’ home claimed the lives at least 76 veteran residents and over a month after Baker filed the bill. The committee is chaired by Sen. Marc Pacheco (D-Taunton) and Rep. Antonio Cabral (D-New Bedford). The committee plans to meet virtually at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.