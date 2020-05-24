With new safety protocals will local residences take advantage of curbside pickup?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Retail won’t be looking the same as stores begin to re-open on Monday.

The curbside pick-up for non-essential businesses is a part of the first phase in the re-opening plan. However Massachusetts customers will not be allowed to in-person shop until phase 2.

Joe Crean of Springfield told 22News that with reopening efforts he hopes to contribute to local businesses as long as it’s safe.

“If they can do it in an orderly fashion it should work, I’ll definitely shop more local it’s easier. It’s more convenient and it will also help people out,” said Crean.

All businesses are required to meet safety standards and hygiene protocols.

Customers should make sure to order before picking up and follow the retailer’s guidelines for buying and the curbside pick-up process. Many retailers are asking for customer’s patience at this time.