With vaccines more widely available, in-person Easter celebrations may be possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s Easter could be extra special for some families, because with more people getting their shots, it could be the first time that they’re getting together since the pandemic started.

22News spoke with Dr. Armando Paez, the Chief of the Division of Infectious diseases at Baystate Health. Dr. Paez said the safest thing is still that virtual family get together. But if you are getting together, here’s some of the things you can do.

If not everyone has been vaccinated, you should be really ramping up those those COVID precautions. Keep things outside if you can, or make sure you’re in a space with good ventilation. However, if both you and your family members have been vaccinated, you should continue to practice safety measures.

Dr. Paez told 22News, “You can be with other vaccinated people without really wearing a mask. However you should continue to wear a face masks as well as practice physical distancing.”



22News also asked Dr. Paez if people who have not been vaccinated can receive a hug from their vaccinated family members, and he said yes. But make sure you’re feeling well and that you haven’t been exposed to anyone recently.

Ultimately the goal is get to April 19th as safely as possible, when vaccinations open up to everyone in Massachusetts.