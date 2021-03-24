WNEU creates COVID-19 dashboard to show testing data on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University is working to provide accurate COVID-19 data for the campus and surrounding community.

The school is updating case numbers and other relevant data about the virus weekly. The campus was part of the 27-percent of schools that opened up last fall with on-campus courses.

COVID-19 protocol has stayed consistent for the school, but testing has changed.

The school’s vice president of enrollment management and marketing told 22News, in the last few weeks they increased campus testing by 77-percent.

“We look to do two things,” said Bryan Gross, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at WNEU. “We look to inform the community with data and we look to take proactive steps, that we might need to take every week that clearly aligns with our goals, which is to protect the health and safety of our campus community.”

The next Western New England University Dashboard will be available on Friday at 12 p.m.