CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of people working remotely skyrocketed at the start of the pandemic. Despite all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted that number remains high.

The pandemic brought about many changes to our world, and one of those changes… place of work. Before COVID-19, remote working was an uncommon option but now it’s part of many people’s everyday routine.

According to the Pew Research center, prior to the pandemic, only 23 percent teleworked frequently. That percentage comes from the people who work jobs that can mainly be done from home. Roughly 6 months into the pandemic, that number increased to 71 percent.

Here in Massachusetts in most other parts of the country, capacity limits are no longer in place. However, as of February of this year 59 percent were still working remotely. 22News spoke with the community Tuesday about whether or not they think ‘work from home’ will outlast the end of the pandemic.

“I think it’s still a good idea if you can do it, a lot of people can’t or they don’t want to but I think it’s still a good idea.” Janet Kazar, West Springfield

“Productivity will go down and companies will bring everybody back.” Danny Beckwith, Becket

It’s important to note, 38 percent of those still working from home are doing so because their workplace is either closed or unavailable to them. While 61 percent are choosing to whether that be for concerns over the virus, overall preference, or 17 percent of those choosing, actually relocated from the area their company operates.

In some cases, it’s not up to the employee. Privately-owned companies have individual rules regarding vaccination status and how frequently staff needs to make it into the office.