World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star Spangled Springfield postponed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple annual Springfield events have once again been postponed this upcoming summer because of the pandemic.

Both the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, which happens in May, and the Fourth of July celebration has been postponed again this year. However, they will take place before 2021 ends. At least that’s the plan.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt has been talking with the city’s health commissioner and they have come to the conclusion that it is still not safe to hold the events just yet. Matt said it would be too difficult to cut back the crowds and socially distance. However, the city expects to hold both events sometime in September on the same day when more people are vaccinated.

“I would expect it to be full capacity when we do the pancake breakfast and the Fourth of July because we have no way to cut those numbers back,” said Judy Matt. “How do you say to the people for the Fourth of July that you can’t come in or you can’t be on your street corner because it happens throughout the whole community?”

Massachusetts has a target date for August when its business and capacity limits can be lifted. Judy Matt told 22News that they are narrowing down a date for September but nothing is set in stone just yet.