WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will be receiving nearly $1.3-million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The money is reimbursement for the cost of COVID-19 testing for students and staff at the campus between February and June 2021.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Westfield State University with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education in combating the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

The Public Assistance Program (PAP) grant is part of a national program that helps states, municipalities, and eligible private non-profit organizations recover from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

Massachusetts has received over $1-billion in PAP grants as payment for pandemic-related expenses.

Go to the FEMA website for more information on the reimbursement program.