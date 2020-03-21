Breaking News
Four patients at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield test positive for coronavirus
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 189 active closings. Click for more details.

WWE event in Springfield rescheduled to November amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The WWE live event scheduled for Saturday, March 21 in Springfield, has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, November 7.

According to a press release sent to 22News, all original tickets will be honored for that event. 

The Box Office will be open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm via phone at 413-787-6600 and via email at MMCTicketOffice@mgmspringfield.com.

The Box Office Lobby is closed until further notice.

For questions contact MassMutual Center Box Office.

To view the latest information as it relates to COVID-19 and upcoming MassMutual Center events, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories