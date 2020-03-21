WWE event in Springfield rescheduled to November amid COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The WWE live event scheduled for Saturday, March 21 in Springfield, has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, November 7.

According to a press release sent to 22News, all original tickets will be honored for that event.

The Box Office will be open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm via phone at 413-787-6600 and via email at MMCTicketOffice@mgmspringfield.com.

The Box Office Lobby is closed until further notice.

For questions contact MassMutual Center Box Office.

To view the latest information as it relates to COVID-19 and upcoming MassMutual Center events, please click here.