Wyoming removed from travel order’s low-risk list two weeks after being added

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) – Two weeks after Department of Public Health officials said travelers from Wyoming would not need to quarantine or produce negative test results upon arrival, they announced a reversal of that policy and said Wyoming would again be subject to restrictions.

As of Saturday, Wyoming will be moved back into the list of high-risk states covered by Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order. Anyone traveling to Massachusetts from Wyoming will need to fill out a form and, when they arrive, self-isolate for 14 days or be able to prove they tested negative for COVID-19 at most 72 hours before getting to the Bay State.

Following the change, 10 states remain on the lower-risk list that are exempt from the order’s requirements:

Colorado

Connecticut

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Vermont

Washington

Back in July, Gov. Charlie Baker implemented a travel ban and it initially included nearly every state in the US except for those in New England. In order to get off the restricted list, states have to have a positive test rate of 5 percent or below.

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state, not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result in a $500 fine per day.